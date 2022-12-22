Ross, Trotter: Three biggest snubs from Pro Bowl Games rosters for 2023
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Jim Trotter: Three biggest snubs from Pro Bowl Games rosters for 2023.
The Cardinals had six players in for tryouts on Tuesday. They signed one of the players.
Not great for the quarterback, but it may not be bad for the team.
These players could be game-changers on Saturday
The 49ers had six Pro Bowlers, but they probably should've had a few more.
The streets of Buenos Aires were loaded on Tuesday to celebrate the country's World Cup win over France.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
The Browns have passed on big news on Nick Chubb and other injured starters as they gear up to take on the Saints
The will of Harris, defensive tackle Joe Greene and head coach Chuck Noll, among others in an organization soon stuffed with legends, wouldn't allow it. On the day that Harris died, one that came just 48 hours before the 50th anniversary of a play that changed the arc of a franchise and the narrative of a region, the weight of his legacy was both spoken and unspoken. Mourners gathered at the monument placed at the exact spot - now essentially in a parking lot - where Harris caught the ball that caromed off either Oakland's Jack Tatum or Steelers teammate Frenchy Fuqua (who exactly, we'll never know for sure).
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve lately. Patriots great Vince Wilfork believes it's time for the second-year QB to give it a rest.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.