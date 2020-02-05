Ross Stripling traded to Angels as Dodgers shuffle roster following Mookie Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are piecing together what they hope can be a championship roster after Tuesday night’s blockbuster trade to acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox. That trade, however, was just part of the Dodgers’ big roster makeover puzzle.

They also reportedly pulled off a smaller trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Ross Stripling is going to the Angels in the trade, Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday, adding to what we heard Tuesday night.

In the initial trade dispatch, we learned the Angels would acquire slugging outfielder Joc Pederson, who will be displaced with Betts coming along. Similarly, Stripling becomes expendable with Price coming over. The Dodgers are getting Luis Rengifo, a 22-year-old second baseman and shortstop who played 108 games last year as a rookie. Other players are reportedly expected to be part of the deal.

Sources confirm: RHP Ross Stripling heading to #Angels along with OF Joc Pederson in deal with #Dodgers. IF Luis Rengifo going to Dodgers, other players involved. First on Stripling: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

While this is partially a salary shed for the Dodgers who are taking on big-money contracts from Boston, it actually stands to help the Angels a bit as they try to compete in the AL West. They already signed Anthony Rendon to a free-agent deal this offseason. Pederson, a 27-year-old left-handed slugger, hit 36 homers last season for the Dodgers. He should fit in with Mike Trout and Justin Upton to create a powerful outfield.

Meanwhile, Stripling is a 30-year-old who has spent the last four years with the Dodgers, splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. He’s never really had a set role but has shown he has something to offer a team like the Angels. In 2018, he started in 21 of his 33 appearances and finished the season with a 3.02 ERA. He was picked for the All-Star team that year.

Currently, the Angels rotation is a hodge-podge of players they’re hoping can rebound in 2020 and reclamation projects, ranging from Shohei Ohtani to Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran. Stripling should get a better chance to prove himself in Anaheim.

