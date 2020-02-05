Ross Stripling is heading to the Angels as well

Last night we learned that, as a satellite deal to the big Mookie Betts trade, the Dodgers had agreed to trade outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo. We learned soon after that that more players would be involved in the Angels-Dodgers deal.

A few minutes ago Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Dodgers will also be sending pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels. He says there are still “moving parts” to this deal, and the Angels plan on sending two prospects to the Dodgers.

Stripling, a four year veteran, is 20-24 and has posted a 3.51 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 377/91 in 387 innings. He has pitched in 136 games, 52 of which have come as a starter.

We’ll update this post as the trade continues to unfold.