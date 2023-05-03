Ross: It's a slippery slope for Jets to add players Rodgers wants
NFL Network's Marc Ross says It's a slippery slope for the New York Jets to add players quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants.
Thanks to the Rodgers trade, the Jets moved down one spot too far to get one of the offensive tackle prospects they coveted, but they got an instant impact starter on the offensive line in Round 2.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
After missing two playoff games due to a knee injury, Joel Embiid is back.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
The Knicks would find answers in the same places they did against Cleveland, in the same place that nearly every Tom Thibodeau team seems to; the magic, as ever, is in the work.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Matthew Delaney, 18, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet during the Eagles' home game Saturday.