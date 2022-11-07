Ross: Rodgers' inclination to make things 'all about himself' haunting Packers right now
NFL Network's Marc Ross says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' inclination to make things 'all about himself' haunting Packers right now.
Despite the shocking news, this isn't the first time Jim Irsay tried to get Jeff Saturday involved in the Colts organization.
Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Patriots are expected to have a ton of money to spend in 2023 NFL free agency based on updated salary cap projections.
The Seahawks improved to 6-3 on the season, while the 49ers were idle and the Cardinals and Rams both lost in Week 9.
There were a pair of reports concerning free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Sunday’s games. One said that he’s expected to be fully cleared medically to return from last year’s torn ACL by the end of the week and the other concerned the Cowboys’ interest in adding him to their receiving corps. [more]
NBC's Peter King called Justin Fields "the most impressive player in the NFL on Sunday," after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 9 loss against the Dolphins.
Check out some of the plays from former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. One in which he broke an NFL record.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.