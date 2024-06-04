Ross relishing leadership role as she hits 150 caps

When asked what she was expecting in Tuesday's rematch against Israel, Jane Ross replied: "Our goal is go and win the game and stay top of the group."

It's as simple as that, she assured me.

The 34-year-old is used to being at the top. A trophy-laden spell with Glasgow City was followed with successful stints down south in the Women's Super League with both Manchester clubs, as well as West Ham.

Since returning to Scotland, Ross has been a part of the growth of her childhood club, Rangers, in the SWPL.

She hasn't slowed down on the international scene either and made her 150th appearance in the dark blue on Friday. Unsurprisingly, the overriding emotion was pride.

"It’s a huge honour," she said after the squad's final training session before taking on Israel in Hungary.

"I love representing my country, to have done it once was a dream come, to reach 150 caps is amazing."

Since making her debut in 2009, Ross' role has evolved, parallel to the game. Most recently she's been added to the 'leadership' team as one of the elder stateswomen of the squad.

How did that come about?

"It’s just kind of happened, if I’m being honest!" said Ross.

"Obviously having that leadership role within the group, I’m there for the younger players if they ever need anything and I bring what I can experience wise to the group."

With six years of WSL experience, and a title with Man City in addition to a hoard of honours with Glasgow City, she has plenty of wisdom to impart.