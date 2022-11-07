Ross: Rams' offensive problems don't appear to be fixable
NFL Network's Marc Ross and Judy Battista discuss the Los Angeles Rams.
Troy Hill and Cooper Kupp were two standouts for the Rams, but there were too many offensive players who struggled against the Bucs
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the disappointing showing from the Los Angeles Rams this season, and debate if we may be seeing the beginning of the end of Sean McVay in Los Angeles.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger forced upon [more]
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
The Rams' gut-wrenching 16-13 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left the team frustrated and searching for answers.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
Belichick was amazed by Tom Brady's new historic feat on Sunday