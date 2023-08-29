Ross QB Karson Kayden catches the ball when it counts

Quarterback Karson Kayden catches the ball when it counts.

The Fremont Ross junior intercepted a pass at the 10-yard line to thwart Sandusky's final possession in a 21-15 victory on the road last week.

"He undercut an inside drag," Little Giants coach Chad Long said. "We couldn't believe he caught it. We gave him a hard time he caught that one and not the snap. He was down the sideline, and they pushed him out.

"It was a phenomenal play. We played relentless on defense, the defensive line and linebackers. The front 7 did an excellent job swarming and keeping the quarterback on his heels."

Playmakers to pass catchers: Here are 10 football players to watch this season

Kayden, who fumbled a snap that seemed doomed from the start, rushed for 90 yards on 22 tries, including a score on the ground. He threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns to Jadrian Brown.

"He was able to run the ball," Long said. "Confidence. In the second half we hit weak side with QB iso. We knew we were getting the ball. Karson went 44 yards for a touchdown."

Ross linebacker Karson Kayden

Dominic Brown had his second strip sack in two weeks, recovered by Blake Schoch.

"We had a lot of momentum at the start of the game," Long said. "We scored off the rip. Our defense played well. This is their best team since [Terion] Stewart. Our kids came ready. If we don't turn the ball over and play fundamentals, we can beat anybody.

Beyond the game: Ryan Ottney's brother died two years ago. Here's how football keeps them connected

"Sandusky has a quarterback like Kaden [Holmes]. He started last year. He's a freak athlete, he runs and throws. We pressured him, kept him in the pocket and he didn't get loose. The defense gave up two big plays and dominated other than that."

Sandusky remains a special win for Ross (1-1).

"You can call it a streak now, three in a row," Long said. "The significance of this win, we needed a win in a big way with Perrysburg, Whitmer and Findlay coming up and the disappointing game we did against Tiffin, this was huge.

"1-9, you better beat Sandusky. Huge for the rivalry, a lot of old timers, this is what they live for."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

X: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont Ross QB Karson Kayden catches interception vs. Sandusky