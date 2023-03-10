Ross, Pelissero: Free-agent DBs who are set for major paydays next week
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Tom Pelissero list some free-agent defensive backs who are set for major paydays starting next week when free agency opens up.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all. Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
When we last saw Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on (or technically near) a football field, he was gesticulating in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen during a home playoff loss to the Bengals. Since then, Diggs has had a couple of cryptic tweets that have created questions as to whether he’s ready to move on [more]
Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday, putting the 49ers quarterback on track to be ready to play in six months' time.
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday. The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin‘s deal was also reworked. As [more]
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Reminders of where this North Carolina team came from, and the expectations both placed upon it and brought upon itself were never all that far away, right to the extremely bitter end.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.
Something called the “trampoline effect” has Rory McIlroy on the rebound and grieving his former partner. Boy, he is missing the driver which carried him back to world No 1, but which he felt forced to split with two tournaments ago because of the fears that the club had suddenly become illegal.
The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins revealed Thursday that the team had previous conversations with Ja Morant before Saturday's gun incident.
From salary cap concerns to a current rundown of their pending free agents, here’s a primer as the Chiefs enter free agency.
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.