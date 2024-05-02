Ross 'particularly unhappy' with referee over Celtic's second
Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross says Celtic's second goal in the sides' 2-2 draw should not have stood after Lauren Davidson was injured in the build-up.
Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross says Celtic's second goal in the sides' 2-2 draw should not have stood after Lauren Davidson was injured in the build-up.
The Columbus Crew went to Mexico and flattened Monterrey to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
Follow the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Borussia Dortmund and PSG as it happens.
Reynolds and McElhenney are the latest celebrities to invest in Necaxa in recent years.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
The University of Houston is doing something rare: publicly defying the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
The Wildcats have added six players via the transfer portal since Mark Pope was hired.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.