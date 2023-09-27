Ross: McDaniel is NFL's best offensive play-caller right now 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Marc Ross: Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is the NFL's best offensive play-caller right now.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats as we get closer to Week 4's fantasy action.
