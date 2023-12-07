Ross' Mayle tops all-state football list in area

Two of three first-team all-state football players in the area are juniors.

Fremont Ross offensive lineman Kaden Mayle (Division II) and Oak Harbor defensive lineman Jake Ridener (Division V) will be back next year. Mayle, who is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, has multiple Mid-American Conference offers to continue his career.

Ridener established a program record with 15 sacks as a sophomore and topped the mark with 16 this year.

Rockets senior receiver Jaqui Hayward was first-team. He had 982 yards and 11 touchdowns on 78 receptions and 662 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 carries.

He added two punt returns for scores for 24 touchdowns, including 14 covering 30 yards or more.

Little Giants senior running back JD Moncrief was third-team. He had 998 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 carries. Senior linebacker Elijah Simms was honorable mention with 60 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Simms caught eight touchdowns at receiver.

Clyde senior defensive lineman Blake Hershey was third-team in Division III. He had 46 tackles and six sacks.

Oak Harbor junior defensive back Mike LaLonde was second-team. He had four interceptions and broke up five passes on defense. He tossed 25 touchdowns and had 2,223 yards through the air.

Genoa senior quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst was third-team in Division V. He established a single-season program record for passing yards at 1,806, with 21 touchdowns.

He completed 108 of 160 passes (68 percent) and added five rushing scores.

Comets senior running back Aidan Antry was third-team. He had 1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns on 217 carries and 307 yards and five scores on 15 receptions. He had 447 yards on 17 kickoff returns and 2,133 yards of total offense.

Rockets senior offensive lineman Scott Smith was third-team. Oak Harbor had 2,200 yards on the ground and 1,800 passing.

Genoa senior offensive lineman Caleb Gittus was third-team. The Comets had 2,587 yards on the ground and 1,806 passing.

Senior linebacker Denver Stewart was third-team for Genoa. He had 97 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and one interception. He had 64 solo tackles and two sacks. He caught nine touchdown passes at tight end.

Rockets senior running back Dalton Witter was honorable mention. He had 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Margaretta sophomore receiver Julian Washington was second-team in Division VI. He had 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. He had six interceptions on defense.

Lakota junior kicker Brandon Leal was second-team in Division VI. He booted a 56-yard field goal and made six others.

Polar Bears senior linebacker Kaine Smetzer was third-team. He had 107 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and one interception. He had three forced fumbles and one sack. He had 600 yards and six touchdowns on 127 tries at running back.

Margaretta senior kicker Gage Bodey was honorable mention. He kicked four field goals and made 27 of 31 extra points. He had 38 receptions and three touchdowns at receiver.

Woodmore senior linebacker Jack Caldwell was honorable mention in Division VI. He had 126 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Gibsonburg senior offensive lineman Sam Hansen was honorable mention in Division VII. The Golden Bears rushed for 2,300 yards.

