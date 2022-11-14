Ross: Justin Herbert 'looks like he's regressed' so far in 2022 season
NFL Network's Bridget Condon and Marc Ross share their takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network's Bridget Condon and Marc Ross share their takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Justin Herbert started strong only to struggle in the second half after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the Chargers' 22-16 loss to the 49ers.
Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers selected Ogbonnia out of UCLA in [more]
The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
As reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing QB D'Eriq King to their practice squad.
The 49ers didn't look great, but got an important win.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
What would Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney have said if Jim Irsay offered him, not Jeff Saturday, the interim head coaching job?
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 11 of the college football season?