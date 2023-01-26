Ross: 'I've never seen anything like' Mahomes' quick recovery from high ankle sprain
NFL Network's Marc Ross, "I've never seen anything like' Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' quick recovery from high ankle sprain.
The Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as the team's offensive coordinator.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full practice participant on Wednesday and his ankle came through the session no worse for the wear. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, but returned to the game in the second half and said he plans to play against the Bengals in [more]
14 ex-New York Giants line the rosters of the NFL's four remaining teams and most will play in the conference championship games on Sunday.
Bettors like the under on Patrick Mahomes' passing yards.
Burrow and Jefferson are among the five finalists for the league's most prestigious award.
Here's a look back at Burrow's past triumphs over Mahomes.
In a plea to Jim Irsay, Colts fans started a petition against Jeff Saturday as the next head coach.
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
What is in store for Aaron Rodgers future? If the Packers trade the four-time MVP, here are nine logical team fits for the quarterback.
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency. The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books and the NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Our writers and editors make their picks for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.