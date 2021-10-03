Ross Dwelley TD extends 49ers' bizarre NFL record vs. Seahawks

Alex Didion
·1 min read
Dwelley TD catch extends 49ers' bizarre record vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ross Dwelley's touchdown catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game made him the 12th different 49er to find the end zone this season, setting a unique NFL record in the process.

The touchdown is Dwelley's fourth of his NFL career. Dwelley is the 11th offensive player to score a touchdown for the 49ers, as Dre Greenlaw also had a pick-six in the Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. 

The score put the 49ers ahead early at Levi's Stadium.

