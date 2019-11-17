Ross Dwelley scores second TD to give 49ers 17-16 lead

George who?

The 49ers are without George Kittle, who had six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals two weeks ago. But Arizona can’t stop his replacement, Ross Dwelley.

Dwelley, who had no touchdowns in his first 20 games, has scored two today. He had another called back for a holding penalty on center Weston Richburg. The 49ers settled for a field goal on that drive to close the first half.

They opened the second half with a six-play, 84-yard drive, with Dwelley’s 5-yard touchdown giving the 49ers their first lead of the day.

San Francisco leads 17-16 with 11:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo now is 12-of-19 for 196 yards and the two touchdowns to Dwelley. Dwelley’s first touchdown was 4 yards.

Dwelley’s three catches have gone for only 11 yards.

The 49ers trailed 16-0 and had only 2 yards on their first three possessions. The last time the 49ers rallied from a deficit of 16 points or more in the regular season was Oct. 2, 2011, when they were down 23-3 to the Eagles before winning 24-23, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

The 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit against the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20, 2013.