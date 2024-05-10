Ross County v Motherwell: Team news

Ross County boss Don Cowie expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad. Max Sheaf (muscle), Dylan Smith (ankle) and Scott Allardice (knee) are still out. Ross Callachan is back training after 13 months out with a knee injury but is unlikely to be involved this weekend.

Motherwell are also set to be unchanged as Jon Obika (hamstring) and Adam Devine (knee) work their way back to fitness. Callum Slattery (knee) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) are out for the season.