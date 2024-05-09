Ross County v Motherwell: Pick of the stats
After their 3-0 win in December, Ross County could win back-to-back home games against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since November 2015.
Motherwell have only lost one of their last eight league meetings with Ross County (W5 D2), winning 5-0 against them most recently in February.
Ross County have won each of their last three home league games, their second-longest ever such winning run in the top flight, behind only a run of five wins from February to April 2015.
Motherwell have kept just three clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership this season, half as many as any other side (Ross County next fewest with 6). They have gone 11 league games without a shutout, although their last was against Ross County in February (5-0 win).
Theo Bair has scored 15 goals for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24. Since the SPFL was founded in 2013, only John Sutton in 2013-14 (22) and Kevin van Veen last term (25) have netted more in a league season for the club.