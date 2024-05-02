Ross County v Hibernian: Pick of the stats

Ross County have only had one win in their last seven league meetings with Hibs (D3 L3), a 2-0 victory in November 2022.

Hibs have only lost one of their last six league visits to Ross County (W2 D3), going down 1-0 in November 2021.

Ross County are unbeaten in their last five Scottish Premiership home matches (W3 D2), their longest unbeaten run at the Global Energy Stadium since April 2022 (7 - W3 D4).

Hibs have won just one of their last eight matches on the road in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L2), although that did come in their last such match, beating St Johnstone 3-1. Hibs could win back-to-back matches on the road for the first time this season, last doing so in March 2023.