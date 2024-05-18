Ross County v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Ross County have lost each of their last four league meetings with Aberdeen, and have scored just one goal in their last five against them in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L4).
Aberdeen have only lost one of their last nine league trips to Ross County (W6 D2), going down 4-1 in January 2021.
Ross County have lost their final league match in both of their last two seasons since beating Motherwell 2-1 to close out 2020-21.
Aberdeen have failed to score a goal on the final matchday in any of their last three league seasons (D1 L2), also conceding nine goals in this time.
Aberdeen, along with Celtic, are one of two sides to win all four of their Scottish Premiership matches since the division split into the top six and bottom six. The last side to win all five of their matches after the split in a season in the competition were Celtic in 2016-17, while the last side other than Celtic to do so were Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2005-06.