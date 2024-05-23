Ross County unchanged from Aberdeen draw

Don Cowie saw enough in Ross County's 2-2 draw with 10-man Aberdeen to pick the same XI.

It means the dangerous attacking trio of Yan Dhanda, Jordan White and Simon Murray will test the Rovers backline.

LINE-UPS from Stark's Park

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, Corr, Murray, S Brown, Dick, Matthews, Stanton, Byrne, Connolly, Vaughan, Hamilton.

Substitutes: McNeil, J Brown, Smith, Mullin, Easton, McGill, Rudden.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Nightingale, Baldwin, Leak, Brown, Randall, King, Harmon, Dhanda, White, Murray.

Substitutes: Wickens, Sims, Loturi, Henderson, Khela, Jenks, Efete, Brophy, Reid.