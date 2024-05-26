Ross County 4-0 Raith Rovers (agg 6-1): Analysis

Whether they were in the Scottish Premiership or Championship, a wind of change was likely to sweep through both protagonists this summer.

For Ross County, it looked almost certain, win or lose, that Don Cowie would be confirmed as manager full-time after an improvement in performances and results since taking over as caretaker since Derek Adams' exit in February.

They had squandered a couple of chances to avoid second bottom spot in the final weeks of the season before finishing below St Johnstone on goal difference, but they proved to be a class above Sunday's visitors, Raith Rovers.

With classy midfielder Yan Dhanda heading for Heart of Midlothian and Simon Murray likely to attract suitors thanks to his end-of-season goalscoring, Cowie could be looking to replace some of his top performers in his first transfer window in charge.

Thursday's 2-1 first-leg success in Kirkcaldy, despite having not won away from home in 17 outings since September, showed the gulf that exists between the top two divisions even before equalling the biggest-ever losing margin in a Premiership play-off.