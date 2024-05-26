Ross County 4-0 Raith Rovers (agg 6-1): Who impressed?

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
If the Warriors wish to build the best possible team around Curry during his final years, they will need to consider the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who should each fetch a significant trade return.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Dalton Del Don examines the potential of several first-round picks to become reliable fantasy contributors as rookies.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.