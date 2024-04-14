Ross County 3-2 Rangers: What the manager said

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie thought his side thoroughly deserved their win over title hopefuls Rangers in Dingwall.

"I'm delighted for the whole football club," he tells BBC Scotland. "It was built upon a very good team performance.

"In the first half, I thought we deserved a bit more in terms of what we put in. The message at half time was to keep that going, build on it and be positive.

"We started the second half excellently, you then get a bit nervous at the end, but I'm just delighted for everyone. It's a big three points for us."

On the run-in, Cowie adds: "We have to take real belief. What we get is three points, nothing more, but on top of that we have to take belief and confidence.

"We have five very important games coming up. We've got a two week break. We'll enjoy tonight as it's not often you beat Rangers, but we then need to focus on those games."