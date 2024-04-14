Ross County 3-2 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Philippe Clement admits that the midweek postponement of their game against Dundee disrupted his side's preparations but admitted that their display in losing away to Ross County was "not good enough".

"I'm very disappointed because we didn't play a good game," he tells BBC Scotland.

"We gave away easy goals, leading 0-1, not a good first half, not enough quality on the ball then you need to chase the game suddenly. Then we were much better.

"We scored a goal, got more chances, but then you give hope to the opponent because they are leading and they throw themselves in front of the ball, then it's more difficult.

"With or without the ball it was not good enough today, so I'm very disappointed."