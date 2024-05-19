Ross County 2-2 Aberdeen: Manager reaction

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie: "Congratulations to Craig [Levein] and St Johnstone. They did the job that they needed to do.

"Unfortunately, we came up short in terms of us getting the victory. But, again, I'm extremely proud of the group. They kept fighting right until the end.

"We've got to be ready for two very important [Premiership play-off final] games. Raith [Rovers] are a very good team, they're going to be feeling good about themselves.

"We're going to have to be at our best. We know what it takes but it's going to be a real challenge."