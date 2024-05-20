Advertisement

Ross County 2-2 Aberdeen: Key stats

  • Ross County have scored in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

  • Aberdeen have won 13 points from losing positions in the top flight this season, only Motherwell (19) and Rangers (18) have recovered more.

  • Simon Murray has scored 14 goals league this season (one in this game), more than any other Ross County.

  • Junior Hoilett has contributed to goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership (two goals, five assists).

  • Ross County attempted the last six shots in this game as Aberdeen last shot was taken by Jack MacKenzie in the 59th minute.

  • Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen attempted six tackles in this game, more than any other player on either team (ahead of Ross County's James Brown - four tackles).