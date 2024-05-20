Ross County 2-2 Aberdeen: Key stats

Ross County have scored in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

Aberdeen have won 13 points from losing positions in the top flight this season, only Motherwell (19) and Rangers (18) have recovered more.

Simon Murray has scored 14 goals league this season (one in this game), more than any other Ross County.

Junior Hoilett has contributed to goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership (two goals, five assists).

Ross County attempted the last six shots in this game as Aberdeen last shot was taken by Jack MacKenzie in the 59th minute.