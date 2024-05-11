Ross County 1-5 Motherwell: Analysis

At 2-1, it looked increasingly likely that Motherwell were going to be pegged back again by Ross County. Clearly, they weren't thinking that.

With players like Spittal in your side and players in such rich form like Theo Bair, you know that chances will come.

As the game began to open up they cut through Couty with ease and all five finishes, regardless of how easy they may have looked, were clinical and composed.

Seventh place, and the increased money that comes with it, has to be the target now for Kettlewell's side.