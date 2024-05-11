Ross County 1-5 Motherwell: Analysis

At a crucial point in their fight for survival, County's home form failed them as this was their first home defeat in seven.

Cowie made three changes at half-time, all attacking, but his side's periods of dominance failed to produce any clear-cut opportunities.

Late goals have been an issue for them this season, too, and they've now conceded 22 in the last 15 minutes of games - more than any other team in the league.

Their safety, importantly for them, remains in their own hands with only two games to go.

Simon Murray was isolated at times today, but when he was surrounded by other players he was at his best. He'll be key for their final two games you'd imagine.