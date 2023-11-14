Ross Colton with a Powerplay Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/13/2023
Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/13/2023
“I look forward to seeing you all next year.”
Will facing the Broncos fix what ails the Bills, or just make it worse?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It is the first time in at least 25 years the top two teams in the Associated Press preseason poll lost before the second poll was released.
JMU stunned Michigan State last week in East Lansing, and Arizona got past Duke on the road to shake up the top five.
Sunday was an amazing day for Robert Spillane.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mississippi State has decided to move on from head coach Zach Arnett before the conclusion of his first season on the job.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
The 49ers need to get back on track. Can they do it against a Jaguars team that has won five straight?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
The top five teams are all undefeated.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Taylor Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
The Colts aren't a great team, but handling the Patriots probably won't be a huge problem.
Robert Kraft 'very much' wants the Pats to win in Germany, but he knows what position his team is in right now.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The 49ers have lost their last three games while their star receiver and left tackle dealt with their respective injuries.