Ross Chastain's 'Hail Melon' Martinsville car named Lionel Racing's top-selling die-cast for 2022

Lionel Racing released its list of the best-selling NASCAR die-cast cars for 2022 on Thursday. Topping the list was a popular choice from the most dramatic moment of the season, the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet that Ross Chastain rode the wall to the Championship 4 at Martinsville Speedway in October.

Lionel, official die-cast maker of NASCAR, indicated that the sales numbers were tabulated from wholesale outlets, dealers, team stores and its own online store to determine the top 10 sellers.

The full top-10 list:

1. Ross Chastain Moose Fraternity Martinsville Raced Version Checkers or Wreckers Chevrolet

2. Kurt Busch Jordan Brand Kansas Win Toyota

3. Chase Elliott NAPA Chevrolet

4. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sun Drop Late Model

5. Richard Petty STP Firecracker 400 200th Win 1984 Pontiac

6. Kyle Larson HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

7. Chase Elliott Hooters Chevrolet

8. Chase Elliott NAPA Nashville Win Chevrolet

9. Chase Elliott NAPA Dover Win Chevrolet

10. Austin Cindric Discount Tire Daytona 500 Win Ford

