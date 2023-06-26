Ross Chastain won the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race and a guitar. Is it the best trophy?

As the winner in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night, Ross Chastain stood on his car, holding the customary prize, a brand new Gibson Les Paul guitar.

It was certainly enough to make any axman envious, but is it the coolest prize in all of NASCAR?

We want you to tell us!

Certainly, the six-string is on the shortlist of the best victory mementos in motorsports, but there are others. There's the Harley J. Earl Trophy for winning the Daytona 500, based just on its prestige and history alone. But what about winning a live lobster at New Hampshire (sorry Denny Hamlin)? A new grandfather clock at Martinsville? And let's not forget, what trophy room is complete without a replica of Miles the Monster, signifying a win at Dover?

Ross Chastain poses beside his brand new Gibson Les Paul guitar, the prize for winning a NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway.

So, which is the best?

As always, you may vote in the poll up to once an hour until it closes on Sunday. Last week, we asked which of the tracks introduced to the Cup Series in the last three years has been the best with 36.2% of you picking Nashville.

Also, remember to send any comments or thoughts to rpritt@gannett.com or tweet them to @RPritt on Twitter and we may run them with next week's poll. We have included photos of the other trophies to serve as a refresher.

Harley J. Earl Trophy, Daytona 500

Kurt Busch admires the Harley J. Earl Trophy, given to the winner of the Daytona 500.

Grandfather clock, Martinsville Speedway

Among Kevin Harvick's 60 career wins is one at Martinsville and the reward? This grandfather clock.

A live lobster, New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin, a fan of winning races at New Hampshire, but not of live lobsters.

Miles the Monster, Dover International Speedway

Martin Truex lifts the Dover trophy, a replica of the Miles the Monster statue that greets fans outside the track.

