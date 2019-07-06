Ross Chastain wins wild Daytona Xfinity Series race

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Chastain held off his Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and A.J. Allmendinger to win Friday night’s rain-delayed Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway, which actually ended early Saturday morning.

Chastain, who started the season running for Xfinity Series points, switched to the Truck series, where he has won two races and remains in contention for the series championship. Friday night’s race was his fourth Xfinity start this season for Kaulig.

The win is Chastain’s second in the Xfinity Series. His first came last year running for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“Oh my God – we did it. Daytona – I see you guys up there,” Chastain said on the frontstretch while looking up at the grandstands. “I watched these races as a kid every July. 

“These guys gave me a great race car. Oh my God, we won a race at Daytona! We did it!”

Chastain, whose family owns a watermelon farm in Florida, proceeded to take one and smash it on the track at the start/finish line.

The win is the first for Kaulig Racing in its fourth year of existence.

Christopher Bell finished fourth and Austin Cindric, who rebounded from an early-race wreck, ended up fifth.

On Lap 73 of 100, Scott Lagasse Jr. got hit by Brandon Brown off Turn 2 to trigger a multi-car wreck that also collected Shane Lee, David Starr, Chris Cockrum, Sheldon Creed, Chad Finchum and Caesar Bacarella. 

The race returned to green on Lap 80 with Chastain in the lead followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Haley. 

On Lap 81, Allgaier got around Chastain to take the lead only to see Chastain reclaim it on Lap 82. 

Tyler Reddick powered through the top five and took the lead on Lap 86 only to see a multi-car wreck erupt on the backstretch on Lap 87 to bring out a caution just after Haley grabbed the lead for the first time in the race. 

Among those collected in the incident were Michael Annett, Gray Gaulding, Finchum, Cole Custer, Joe Graf Jr., Noah Gragson, Timmy Hill, Bell, Allmendinger and John Hunter Nemechek.

The race was red-flagged for nearly 18 minutes to clean the track of debris. When it returned to green with 10 laps to go, Haley was out front followed by Reddick, Bell and Chastain.

Reddick went to the outside of Haley to grab the lead shortly after the restart. Chastain, with help from Haley, grabbed the lead off Turn 3 on Lap 93.

Stage 2 

Allmendinger withstood a tough challenge from Annett on the final lap to come away with the Stage 2 victory.

Chastain finished third, Haley was fourth and Allgaier completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead lap cars elected to pit with Gragson the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 36, Allmendinger – who stayed out – led the way followed by Chase Briscoe and Annett.

With 20 laps remaining in the second stage, Allmendinger continued to maintain a small but steady lead over Annett. Briscoe was third, Custer fourth and Chastain ran fifth.

On Lap 45, Reddick shot up the track and into Briscoe. Both Briscoe and Reddick ended up in the infield grass with extensive damage. Allgaier also received some damage from that incident. 

The race returned to green on Lap 51 with Allmendinger out front, followed by Chastain, Bell, Gaulding and Annett. 

With five laps remaining in the second stage, Allmendinger held a small lead over Chastain. Annett was third, Haley fourth and Timmy Hill in fifth.

Stage 1

Chastain held off a wild charge from Ryan Sieg on a restart with two laps remaining to claim the Stage 1 victory.

Riley Herbst finished third, Gragson was fourth and Hill rounded out the top-five.

The race got underway following a nearly 2 ½-hour rain delay and Reddick, who started on the pole, took early command of the race.

Chastain briefly moved into the lead on Lap 5 but Allmendinger wasted little time on making his own move into the lead.

Annett powered into the top spot on Lap 7 but Allmendinger quickly pushed back out to the top spot again. 

On Lap 9, several cars went three-wide and Caesar Bacarella got into Josh Williams to trigger a mutli-car wreck that also collected Cindric, Brandon Jones, Graf and Ray Black Jr. Custer also pit to check to check on damage he may have received in the incident.

The race returned to green on Lap 14 with Chastain in the lead. He was followed by Annett, Allmendinger and Gaulding.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Chastain held a small advantage over Bell followed by Allmendinger and Allgaier.

After 20 laps, teammates Chastain and Allmendinger lead the way with Sieg moving up to third.

On Lap 23, Allgaier got into the back of Creed in an incident that sent Nemechek spinning through the infield grass.

The race returned to green on Lap 29 with Chastain out front followed by Sieg and Haley. 

1

16

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

100

 

49

2

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

100

0.109

4

3

10

United States
United States

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

100

0.206

33

4

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

100

0.290

 

5

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

100

0.400

 

6

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

100

0.498

 

7

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

100

0.617

 

8

38

United States
United States

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

100

0.758

 

9

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

100

1.178

 

10

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

100

3.319

 

11

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

Toyota

100

3.410

 

12

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

100

3.546

 

13

99

Stefan Parsons 

Toyota

100

16.987

 

14

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

100

28.938

 

15

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

100

34.445

 

16

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

99

1 lap

1

17

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

99

1 lap

6

18

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

99

1 lap

6

19

18

Riley Herbst 

Toyota

98

2 laps

 

20

25

United States
United States

 Chris Cockrum 

Chevrolet

97

3 laps

 

21

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

97

3 laps

 

22

28

United States
United States

 Shane Lee 

Toyota

97

3 laps

 

23

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

93

7 laps

 

24

21

Joe Jr. 

Chevrolet

92

8 laps

 

25

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

89

11 laps

 

26

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

86

14 laps

1

27

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

86

14 laps

 

28

42

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

86

14 laps

 

29

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

86

14 laps

 

30

90

United States
United States

 Caesar Bacarella 

Chevrolet

86

14 laps

 

31

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

76

24 laps

 

32

93

United States
United States

 Harrison Rhodes 

Chevrolet

73

27 laps

 

33

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

72

28 laps

 

34

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

72

28 laps

 

35

8

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed 

Chevrolet

71

29 laps

 

36

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

44

56 laps

 

37

13

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

Toyota

39

61 laps

 

38

4

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

12

88 laps

 

What to Read Next

Back