Ross Chastain wins pole for today’s Truck race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ross Chastain will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 183.772 mph. Christian Eckes joins him on the front row with a lap of 183.734 mph. They are followed by Tyler Ankrum (183.435 mph), Todd Gilliland (183.267) and Harrison Burton (183.211).

This is the regular-season finale for the Trucks. Gilliland and Burton must win to qualify for the playoffs.

Daniel Sasnett crashed in the session. He was the only one to fail to qualify.

A big slide for the No. 0. Daniel Sasnett spins entering the corner during qualifying at @MISpeedway. pic.twitter.com/7a4VQHrSZb — NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 10, 2019



