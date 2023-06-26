LEBANON, Tenn . — Ross Chastain silenced the questions about his driving style, scoring his first victory Sunday night in more than a year.

Chastain’s victory comes six weeks after car owner Rick Hendrick was critical of Chastain’s driving after Chastain’s actions wrecked Kyle Larson three times in a four-race span. Chastain’s car owner, Justin Marks, talked to Chastain about his driving afterward. Chastain’s results had suffered since, leading to questions of if a less aggressive Chastain was not as good of a driver.

Chastain showed his mettle Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway, holding off Martin Truex Jr. to snap a 42-race winless streak. His last victory came in April 2022 at Talladega.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Denny Hamlin placed third. He was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (fourth), Kyle Larson (fifth) and William Byron (sixth).

Chastain started on the pole and led the most laps Sunday night.

The series heads to Chicago on July 2 for the inaugural Cup race on the city’s streets.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

NOTABLE: Josh Harris, future owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which purchased a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing this week, attended Sunday night’s race.

Advertisement

NEXT: The series runs the inaugural Chicago street race (5:30 p.m. ET, July 2 on NBC)

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Blaney upset he hit area not protected by SAFER barrier Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain seek to change the narrative at Nashville Dr. Diandra: Do some drivers race better during certain parts of the season?

Ross Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com