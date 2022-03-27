Ross Chastain wins at COTA in overtime for first Cup victory

After coming close multiple times this season, Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup win Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

Chastain, who had finished in the top three in each of the last three races, gave Trackhouse Racing its first career victory in an overtime finish that featured beating and banging. .

Chastain, 29, made it 12 consecutive points wins by Cup drivers 30 and under.

“Oh my God Justin, we did it,” Chastain screamed to car owner Justin Marks on the team radio

Allmendinger bumped Chastain out of the lead in the stadium section before Chastain got back, bumping Allmendinger, which pushed Alex Bowman wide.

Bowman finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Suarez

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

NEXT: The series races April 3 at Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox)

