Ross Chastain wins Busch Light Pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain didn’t miss a beat after an off week for the NASCAR Cup Series, claiming the pole for Sunday’s Ally 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain posted the fastest lap in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet at 160.687 mph. Tyler Reddick will start runner-up with a speed of 159.573 mph. Justin Haley (159.557 mph), Joey Logano (159.515 mph) and William Byron (159.398 mph) rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Sunday’s starting lineup | At-track photos

Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start sixth ahead of 2021 Nashville winner Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. After suffering spins during the final round of qualifying, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suárez will start ninth and 10th, respectively.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Elliott, last year’s Nashville winner, will start 14th.

Reddick topped the leaderboard during Friday’s Cup Series practice at 162.250 mph in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, ahead of Truex Jr., Chastain, Erik Jones and Byron.

RELATED: Practice results

This story will be updated.