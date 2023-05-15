Is Ross Chastain vs. Kyle Larson this generation's Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon? It's not that far fetched.

Is it too early to use the “R” word?

After multiple on-track run-ins, the appropriate interview mudslinging and aggression from both sides, it seems like we're there at the rivalry stage.

And oh, does NASCAR ever need this. An extended Kyle Larson vs. Ross Chastain feud has all the makings of headlines and dollar signs for the organization and for the fans, it could be the most polarizing, line-in-the-sand decision since Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon. Seriously, when’s the last time the sport’s two fastest drivers have had multiple run-ins while building toward a battle for a title?

On Sunday we checked off another box: Aggression on both sides. And while Chastain is likely to blame for the final collision, remember, just one restart before, it was Larson who ran Chastain into the wall.

Could Ross Chastain vs. Kyle Larson be this generation's Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon? We may be trending that way.

No, the sport isn’t as popular now as it was back then. And yes, Earnhardt/Gordon had some other, natural qualities: The Intimidator vs. Boy Wonder. The South vs. the California Kid. The common man vs. the pretty boy.

Neither Larson nor Chastain have as strongly distinctive personality traits, but there are elements there. Again it's the South (Chastain is from Florida) vs. California and hey, what's more working-man than watermelon farming?

Make no mistake, fans are choosing sides. Just search for either of them on Twitter. At your own risk.

You have been warned.

Two drivers who don’t like each other and are battling for a title in the fastest cars: Tell me how I'm jumping the gun? And furthermore, where you can find this anywhere else in sports?

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes may be the closest thing. And sure, F1 has the Lewis Hamilton/Max Verstappen tiff, but you can’t exactly get physical in an F1 race. Especially in Gen-7 cars, Larson and Chastain can take the gloves off and then tear the fenders off.

So, pick your side now, because God willing, we may be in this one for the long haul.

Let’s go through the gears.

First gear

Rick Hendrick has not been impressed with Ross Chastain in recent weeks and is encouraging his drivers to strike back, if and when necessary.

You know we’re reaching a critical level when Rick Hendrick gets involved.

Usually reserved while gushing over the speed of his cars, the quality of his drivers or the history of the sport, Hendrick was asked about Larson/Chastain and he didn’t hold back.

“He doesn’t have to be that aggressive,” Hendrick said. “You just don’t run people up into the fence. He’s going to make a lot of enemies and it’s hard to win a championship when you’ve got a lot of paybacks out there.”

And it seems the bad blood has gone beyond manufacturer loyalty as well.

“I don’t care he drives a Chevrolet, if he wrecks our cars,” Hendrick said. “I don’t care and I told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back and if you don’t do it, they’ll run all over you. I’m loyal to Chevrolet but when somebody runs over us, then I expect my guys to hold their ground.”

Second gear

Despite some comfort issues, Ryan Newman left the possibility open on Sunday for more future starts in the Cup Series.

Ryan Newman came home 28th in his return to Cup Series racing, driving for Rick Ware on Sunday.

But can we get the big guy some seat adjustments?

“My seat was not comfortable,” Newman said. “I was miserable in the car. I had a cramp in my foot, my ribs feel like somebody punched me, so I’m just happy to be walking and moving right now."

Ultimately, despite some ergonomic issues, Newman left the door open for a return.

“I had fun today, there’s no doubt about that,” Newman said. “We’ll see. We’ll have a discussion.”

Third gear

Could Kasey Kahne make a return to NASCAR after five years away? He left the door wide open on Sunday.

Could Newman be the pied piper leading former stars of the sport back to racing?

Maybe.

Carl Edwards certainly dropped some strong hints that he would be interested in resuming his career while joining the Fox Broadcast booth during Stage 2. And then, there was this gem from Kasey Kahne, who was part of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers festivities on Sunday.

“I think my body is in a much better place now. It needed a rest,” Kahne said. “I’ve thought about it. I think it would be great to run a stock car again, I really do.”

Your move, Morgan Shepherd.

Fourth gear

North Wilkesboro trends? Please!

The Cup Series hasn’t raced on the 0.625-mile oval since 1996 and though it may most closely resemble New Hampshire or Richmond, the backstretch is uphill and the frontstretch is downhill.

Talk about barreling toward a finish!

But for All Star Race purposes, and for what it’s worth (about as much as a Martinsville hot dog), Larson won at Richmond and he and Byron combined to lead 210 laps.

