Ross Chastain tops Cup Series practice board at Phoenix

Give an early edge to Ross Chastain as the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team unloaded the fastest car by single-lap speed entering the weekend for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Following his miracle move at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4, Chastain kept momentum on his side with a quick lap of 133.240 mph.

A group of non-championship eligible drivers followed Chastain in the top five with Ryan Blaney (133.038 mph), Kyle Busch (132.964 mph), Tyler Reddick (132.905 mph) and Kevin Harvick (132.905 mph).

Joey Logano put down the seventh-fastest lap in Friday evening’s 50-minute session with a 132.802 mph. Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10 at 132.343 mph.

Martinsville winner Christopher Bell didn’t get his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fired off the hauler as he would’ve liked with a lap of 131.719 mph that was only good enough for 20th quickest. His long-run speed didn’t get any better as Bell was 32nd in the 10-lap average chart.

Blaney was tops on the multi-lap circuits, putting down the best averages in the five-lap. 10-lap and 15-lap runs around the one-mile Arizona track. Team Penske teammate and title hopeful Logano slotted right behind him in fifth.

2020 champion Elliott was the fastest of the Championship 4 on the 10 consecutive lap chart with an average speed of 131.485 mph.

The Cup Series championship race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.