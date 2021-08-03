Ross Chastain to drive for Trackhouse Racing in 2022

Ross Chastain has a ride for 2022.

Trackhouse Racing announced Tuesday that Chastain would take over the No. 1 car in 2022. Chastain currently drives the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse announced earlier this summer that it had purchased Ganassi's NASCAR team effective at the end of the 2021 season.

Daniel Suarez currently drives the No. 99 for Trackhouse and the team will stay at two cars in 2022. That means Kurt Busch, the current driver of the No. 1 car, is officially a free agent and looking for a new ride. He's been mentioned as a candidate at 23XI Racing if the new team expands to two cars in 2022.

Introducing the driver of the #1 Camaro starting in 2022...



Welcome to the House, @RossChastain 🍉 pic.twitter.com/fjjjZ4KcjQ — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 3, 2021

Chastain has two top-five finishes and six top 10s in 2021. He’s currently 18th in the points standings and likely needs to win one of the final four regular-season races to make the playoffs. Chastain has two Xfinity Series wins and three Truck Series wins in his NASCAR career.

Trackhouse will also be the fifth team Chastain has raced for in the Cup Series in fewer than 120 career starts. Chastain got his Cup Series start driving backmarker cars for Premium Motorsports and has also driven for Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing on a part-time basis when he subbed for Ryan Newman in 2020.

