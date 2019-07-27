Ross Chastain takes dominating NASCAR Truck win at Pocono
Chastain grabbed the lead on Lap 1 and ended up remaining out front for 54 of 60 laps, easily holding off Tyler Ankrum to win the Gander RV 150.
The win is Chastain’s third in the Truck Series this season as he continues to chase his first NASCAR championship.
"It takes us being a little mad. I'm not going to lie, we were a little mad we lost Nick Harrison," Chastain said. "We realize everybody goes when it's their time but, man, we miss that big boy. A lot of these boys worked with him, I got to work with him at Kaulig Racing this year. Man, we miss him.
"We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack. I'm so dang excited."
Harrison, who was crew chief for Justin Haley at Kaulig in the Xfinity Series, died in his sleep last Sunday. He was 37.
Chastain’s win also ended the streak of four consecutive Pocono Truck wins by Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.
Harrison Burton finished third, Christian Eckes – who won the ARCA race on Friday – was fourth and Brett Moffitt completed the top-five.
Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, those drivers who had yet to pit did, which left Chastain back in the lead on the restart on Lap 35.
He was followed by Ankrum and Matt Crafton.
With 20 laps remaining in the race, Chastain had opened up a 1.6-second margin on Ankrum while Ben Rhodes moved up to third.
Ankrum had cut Chastain’s lead to less than a second with 15 laps to go as Eckes ran in third. Burton was fourth and Rhodes fifth.
After 50 laps, Chastain was able to expand his lead to more than 2 seconds over Ankrum.
Stage 2
Burton held off Moffitt to take the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2019 season.
Grant Enfinger was third, Rhodes fourth and Crafton completed the top-five.
Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit but Chastain stayed out and remained in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 20.
Creed tagged the wall on the restart but continued on as no caution was called. He appeared to suffer damage to his splitter.
With 10 laps to go in the second stage, Chastain held about a 1-second lead over Burton while Moffitt ran third.
On Lap 23, Austin Hill, the pole-winner, went to the garage with problems with his clutch.
Chastain elected to make a green-flag pit stop on Lap 27 allowing Burton to inherit the lead for the first time in the race.
Stage 1
Chastain easily held off Sheldon Creed to take the win in the 15-lap Stage 1 which was marred with two early cautions for accidents.
Burton was third, Hill was fourth and Moffitt completed the top-five.
Hill started on the pole but Stewart Friesen made a three-wide move, got loose and spun entering Turn 1 on the first lap, hitting the wall and making contact with Anthony Alfredo.
The playoff picture shifts early at @poconoraceway.
Get to FOX to see how the rest of the afternoon plays out! pic.twitter.com/FOvAYgyACn
— NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 27, 2019
Once the caution was displayed, Chastain emerged as the leader. The race returned to green on Lap 6.
On the restart, Bryan Dauzat spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall as well, again bringing out a caution. Chastain still led the way on the restart on Lap 9.
With five laps remaining in the first stage, Chastain had about a 1-second lead over Creed with Burton in third.
1
45
Chevrolet
60
54
2
17
Tyler Ankrum
Toyota
60
1.007
3
18
Toyota
60
2.352
6
4
51
Toyota
60
6.005
5
24
Chevrolet
60
9.322
6
88
Ford
60
12.354
7
4
Toyota
60
13.165
8
13
Ford
60
18.155
9
99
Ford
60
19.008
10
98
Ford
60
19.629
11
02
Chevrolet
60
20.436
12
8
Anthony Mrakovich
Chevrolet
60
21.583
13
3
Chevrolet
60
22.051
14
12
Chevrolet
60
24.501
15
22
Chevrolet
60
31.508
16
54
Toyota
60
32.621
17
34
Mason Massey
Toyota
60
56.862
18
20
Chevrolet
60
57.136
19
49
Chevrolet
59
1 lap
20
33
Chevrolet
59
1 lap
21
10
Chevrolet
59
1 lap
22
6
Chevrolet
58
2 laps
23
44
Chevrolet
58
2 laps
24
28
Chevrolet
58
2 laps
25
2
Chevrolet
56
4 laps
26
38
Chevrolet
33
27 laps
27
32
Bryant Barnhill
Chevrolet
26
34 laps
28
87
Chevrolet
24
36 laps
29
Daniel Sasnett
Chevrolet
21
39 laps
30
16
Toyota
21
39 laps
1
31
15
Anthony Alfredo
Toyota
2
58 laps
32
52
Chevrolet
60 laps