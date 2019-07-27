Ross Chastain takes dominating NASCAR Truck win at Pocono

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Chastain grabbed the lead on Lap 1 and ended up remaining out front for 54 of 60 laps, easily holding off Tyler Ankrum to win the Gander RV 150.

The win is Chastain’s third in the Truck Series this season as he continues to chase his first NASCAR championship.

"It takes us being a little mad. I'm not going to lie, we were a little mad we lost Nick Harrison," Chastain said. "We realize everybody goes when it's their time but, man, we miss that big boy. A lot of these boys worked with him, I got to work with him at Kaulig Racing this year. Man, we miss him.

"We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack. I'm so dang excited."

Harrison, who was crew chief for Justin Haley at Kaulig in the Xfinity Series, died in his sleep last Sunday. He was 37.

Chastain’s win also ended the streak of four consecutive Pocono Truck wins by Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.

Harrison Burton finished third, Christian Eckes – who won the ARCA race on Friday – was fourth and Brett Moffitt completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, those drivers who had yet to pit did, which left Chastain back in the lead on the restart on Lap 35.

He was followed by Ankrum and Matt Crafton.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Chastain had opened up a 1.6-second margin on Ankrum while Ben Rhodes moved up to third.

Ankrum had cut Chastain’s lead to less than a second with 15 laps to go as Eckes ran in third. Burton was fourth and Rhodes fifth.

After 50 laps, Chastain was able to expand his lead to more than 2 seconds over Ankrum.

Stage 2 

Burton held off Moffitt to take the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2019 season.

Grant Enfinger was third, Rhodes fourth and Crafton completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit but Chastain stayed out and remained in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 20. 

Creed tagged the wall on the restart but continued on as no caution was called. He appeared to suffer damage to his splitter.

With 10 laps to go in the second stage, Chastain held about a 1-second lead over Burton while Moffitt ran third.

On Lap 23, Austin Hill, the pole-winner, went to the garage with problems with his clutch.

Chastain elected to make a green-flag pit stop on Lap 27 allowing Burton to inherit the lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 1

Chastain easily held off Sheldon Creed to take the win in the 15-lap Stage 1 which was marred with two early cautions for accidents.

Burton was third, Hill was fourth and Moffitt completed the top-five.

Hill started on the pole but Stewart Friesen made a three-wide move, got loose and spun entering Turn 1 on the first lap, hitting the wall and making contact with Anthony Alfredo.

Once the caution was displayed, Chastain emerged as the leader. The race returned to green on Lap 6.

On the restart, Bryan Dauzat spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall as well, again bringing out a caution. Chastain still led the way on the restart on Lap 9.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Chastain had about a 1-second lead over Creed with Burton in third.

1

45

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

60

 

54

2

17

Tyler Ankrum 

Toyota

60

1.007

 

3

18

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton 

Toyota

60

2.352

6

4

51

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes 

Toyota

60

6.005

 

5

24

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt 

Chevrolet

60

9.322

 

6

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton 

Ford

60

12.354

 

7

4

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland 

Toyota

60

13.165

 

8

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter 

Ford

60

18.155

 

9

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes 

Ford

60

19.008

 

10

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger 

Ford

60

19.629

 

11

02

United States
United States

 Tyler Dippel 

Chevrolet

60

20.436

 

12

8

Anthony Mrakovich 

Chevrolet

60

21.583

 

13

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson 

Chevrolet

60

22.051

 

14

12

United States
United States

 Gus Dean 

Chevrolet

60

24.501

 

15

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self 

Chevrolet

60

31.508

 

16

54

United States
United States

 Natalie Decker 

Toyota

60

32.621

 

17

34

Mason Massey 

Toyota

60

56.862

 

18

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

Chevrolet

60

57.136

 

19

49

United States
United States

 Ray Ciccarelli 

Chevrolet

59

1 lap

 

20

33

United States
United States

 Josh Reaume 

Chevrolet

59

1 lap

 

21

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb 

Chevrolet

59

1 lap

 

22

6

United States
United States

 Norm Benning 

Chevrolet

58

2 laps

 

23

44

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

Chevrolet

58

2 laps

 

24

28

United States
United States

 Bryan Dauzat 

Chevrolet

58

2 laps

 

25

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed 

Chevrolet

56

4 laps

 

26

38

United States
United States

 T.J. Bell 

Chevrolet

33

27 laps

 

27

32

Bryant Barnhill 

Chevrolet

26

34 laps

 

28

87

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

Chevrolet

24

36 laps

 

29

 

Daniel Sasnett 

Chevrolet

21

39 laps

 

30

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill 

Toyota

21

39 laps

1

31

15

Anthony Alfredo 

Toyota

2

58 laps

 

32

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen 

Chevrolet

 

60 laps

 

