Ross Chastain scores first win of 2023 at Nashville Superspeedway

Ross Chastain led a race-high 99 laps from the pole to win the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday night.

The victory is Chastain’s third of his career and locks him into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Chastain held off a strong charge from runner-up Martin Truex Jr., who won the most recent Cup race on June 11 at Sonoma Raceway. Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson completed the top five.

William Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top 10. Busch rallied from an early flat right-rear tire, a speeding penalty and a spin to recover for a top-10 finish. Allmendinger was Saturday’s winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

A Lap 147 restart saw Ryan Blaney’s race come to an end. A slow restart at the front of the field caused a stack-up, causing Busch to contact the back bumper of Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Both Busch and Blaney spun through the infield grass, with Blaney nosing hard into the inside wall. The last-place finish of 36th is Blaney’s first DNF of the season.

The Cup Series will next take to the streets of Chicago for the Grant Park 220 on July 2 (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

