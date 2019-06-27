Ross Chastain to run third car for Kaulig Racing at Daytona

Kaulig Racing will field a third entry for next weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway with Ross Chastain driving that car, the team announced Thursday.

Chastain will drive the No. 16, joining Justin Haley, who will be driving the No. 11, and AJ Allmendinger, who will be driving the No. 10. It’s the first time Kaulig Racing will field three cars in one event.

“Being able to bring a third car to Daytona and have our part-time driver Ross Chastain behind the wheel only increases our chances of getting the win,” team owner Matt Kaulig said in a statement from the team. “Not by the addition of a car, but by the additional teammate our two drivers Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger will have – Daytona is all about teamwork.”

Haley won the first stage at Daytona in February and Chastain won the second stage. Chastain went on to finish 13th and Haley 17th in that race.

The July 5 race can be seen on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Chastain appeared on this week’s NASCAR on NBC Podcast with Nate Ryan. Chastain discussed a variety of topics.