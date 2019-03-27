Ross Chastain making most of opportunities across national series The kind of show that the young and motivated driver Ross Chastain has put on in the first six weeks of the NASCAR national series season is not only impressive, but eye-opening. Chastain, the watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida, notched his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season at Las Vegas Motor […]

The kind of show that the young and motivated driver Ross Chastain has put on in the first six weeks of the NASCAR national series season is not only impressive, but eye-opening.

Chastain, the watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida, notched his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a second trip to Victory Lane doesn‘t seem too far off.

RELATED: Full Texas schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 26-year-old has competed in every NASCAR race event this season. That means all six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, all five Xfinity Series races and all four of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races. He has grabbed two top-five finishes, six top 10s and has completed 3,113 laps of 3,282 possible.

After finishing fourth and leading 53 laps during Saturday‘s Gander Trucks race at Martinsville Speedway, Chastain‘s excitement for the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway is even greater.

“Definitely a lot to build on, for sure, and we‘ve got a brand-new truck we‘re bringing to Texas next week and honestly all last month I‘ve been looking forward to Texas. Today is a good sign of things to come,” Chastain told NASCAR.com.

Al Niece, Niece Motorsports team owner, is delighted with Chastain‘s performance and is looking forward to more of the same from him in upcoming races. Their organization has been working hard on bringing strong trucks to the track.

“We‘ve been doing great with him all year. We‘re just trying to stay ahead of the game a little bit. Cody (Efaw, team manager) and Phil (Gould, crew chief) have been on top of everything and when we have to make little changes, they‘re seeing it and doing it,” Niece said.

Story continues

Chastain, who started 10th and won Stage 2, went back-and-forth with eventual race winner Kyle Busch for multiple laps and noted that being in winning contention with someone like the 2015 Cup Series champion is encouraging. Chastain wasn‘t sure if he was making the right move at first, signing on with Niece Motorsports. It’s starting to become clear it‘s a good thing he did.

“That was a big deal, getting a stage win and trying to keep our track position with Kyle (Busch). It‘s a dream come true to be out here, let alone get the chance to win,” Chastain said. “I saw a lot of potential with Al Niece and Cody Efaw and the whole TruNorth team, and I‘m glad I did (sign). I‘m glad I stuck to my gut.”

His determined attitude to run as many races as possible hasn‘t gone unnoticed. Drivers among all three series have noticed the runs Chastain has made and think his hard work is putting him ahead.

“Ross Chastain, more laps in a race car this season than anybody else in all of NASCAR …” second-place finisher Ben Rhodes told NASCAR.com on Saturday. “It makes a difference, right?”

Chastain doesn‘t plan on stopping any time soon, either, as he‘s entered in all three events at Texas and both races on the upcoming Cup/Xfinity circuit at Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Kansas. He will also run the Gander Trucks race and attempt to make the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte in May, followed by Cup and Xfinity races at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend and then both races at Pocono.

Chastain is running full-time in the Monster Energy Series for Premium Motorsports in the No. 15 Chevrolet and had a tough race Sunday at Martinsville after losing an axle and then suffering an engine issue. Chastain is also running a full slate in the Xfinity Series with the bulk of his starts coming in the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet and three starts for Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 team.