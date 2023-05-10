Ross Chastain joins long list of hit-and-run NASCAR racers; Earnhardt among 'em | KEN WILLIS

As of Tuesday morning, I couldn’t find the T-shirts, beer koozies or anything else capitalizing on NASCAR’s latest Phrase of the Month, offered by this generation’s lightning rod, Ross Chastain.

“We have a no-push policy …”

Too bad, because that'd look catchy on some officially licensed gear.

A couple of seasons ago, the Chase Elliott-Kevin Harvick feud ended with Harvick plunging his championship hopes into the Turn 1 wall at Charlotte’s road course — with an angry and pursuing Elliott in his rear-view mirror.

Afterward, when asked about Harvick’s dashed playoff hopes, Chase wished him and his fans “a merry offseason and happy Christmas.”

Within days, you could visit his website and buy the shirt. But that seems to be the exception.

Kenny Schrader was once wrecked by Derrike Cope at Daytona and radioed his crew with an apology: “It’s my fault, I forgot he was an idiot.”

Ross Chastain was practically a folk hero last fall, but now he's often vilified as "Reckless Ross."

No shirts were made.

Nor when Dale Earnhardt claimed he wasn’t trying to wreck Terry Labonte at Bristol, but only seeking “to rattle his cage.”

Classic Dale Earnhardt.



Dale's win at @BMSUpdates in 1999 was one of the most controversial of his career, but he didn't to turn Terry Labonte around... he "just meant to rattle his cage." #ItsBristolBaby pic.twitter.com/271kQH5GPY — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 13, 2018

Or when Sterling Marlin, who once threw a pair of eyeglasses at Ernie Irvan the week after a wreck (ol' Sterling wasn't big on subtlety), referred to another driver as “that bug-eyed fool.”

Or when Darrell Waltrip challenged half the state of North Carolina to come settle things in a nearby Kmart parking lot.

And as of now, nothing from Ross or his team, Trackhouse Racing, which apparently administers the no-push policy.

A quick review for those whose attention was focused elsewhere this past weekend …

Following the NASCAR race at Kansas — probably 2023's best race so far — rookie racer Noah Gragson confronted Chastain among the parked cars on the pit lane. Noah was officially joining the club of current racers who have felt wronged by Ross on the race track, and while delivering his acceptance speech to Ross, he grabbed at Ross’ chest with his left hand, got a handful of uniform and gave a couple shoves.

This angle of the Chastain-Gragson scrap is FANTASTIC



pic.twitter.com/yBm9gR1Vyq — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) May 7, 2023

Ross, either instinctively or from watching some hockey fights, grabbed Noah’s right arm for containment (a strategic must), told him to “stop” a couple times, then delivered a quick and crisp right fist to Noah’s left cheek.

While it may or may not have KO’d Sonny Liston in ’65 (do your own research), it didn’t leave a mark on Noah. But it definitely was a shot heard ’round the racing world: “Holy cow, someone actually landed a punch.”

While discussing it shortly thereafter with a TV interviewer, Ross referenced the “no-push policy at Trackhouse.”

Ross apparently reserves his pushing for the race track, with bumpers or side panels, sometimes in a manner found objectionable by the pushee. His current status isn’t exactly unique — several front-pack racers, over the years, also carried a reputation for questionable decision-making and/or ability to handle heavy traffic at high speeds.

This one is different, however, because it comes so close on the heels of last fall at Martinsville, where Ross became a borderline folk hero with his last-lap heroics to advance to the championship finale. That one, by the way, did make its way onto merchandise.

Yes, it also comes on the heels of a laundry list of runs-ins with fellow racers. And once the reputation is cemented (asphalted?), it's hard to shake. Even the slightest wobble is added to the DA's evidence pile. Surely, Ross doesn't want to return to the middle of the pack, but life sure was simpler when he was known as an "eighth generation watermelon farmer" instead of Reckless Ross.

NASCAR, of course, must be giddy about all this, since personal drama generally means increased attention. And man, what a time for increased attention.

Darlington and its now-traditional “throwback weekend” is upcoming. The narrow track was opened in 1950 when pole winners were running 80-some mph, compared to about 170 today. Solo runs can be hairy there, so you can imagine the challenges when about three dozen others are jockeying for position.

And one of them is Ross Chastain.

Adding to this week’s vibe is the Fox Sports’ smart nod to yesteryear, as they continue to invite former racing champs into the broadcast booth for Darlington in May. Among this year’s guest announcers will be Kyle and Richard Petty, Bill Elliott … and Carl Edwards.

Yes, “Cousin Carl,” who largely disappeared following his surprising retirement before the 2017 season. If you recall some of the rough-and-tumble days of his successful career, you know he’s capable of relating to Ross Chastain’s current reputation and what can be done to both combat it while also, of course, capitalizing on it in a marketing kind of way.

That’s racin’, you know.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ross Chastain joins Dale Earnhardt, others on NASCAR's hit parade