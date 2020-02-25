Ross Chastain to fill in again for Newman in Roush Fenway's No. 6 at Auto Club

Ross Chastain is listed as the driver of Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series activity at Auto Club Speedway, filling in for Ryan Newman for the second consecutive week.

Chastain’s name appeared Tuesday on the first entry list for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Newman appears set to sit out for the second straight race after his severe crash in the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway indicated last Sunday that Newman was recovering from a head injury suffered in the multi-car wreck and that there was no firm timetable for his return to racing. On Tuesday morning, Newman — an avid outdoorsman — took to social media to show that part of his rehabilitation involved some fishing.

Chastain finished 27th in last weekend’s Cup Series event, spinning out late in the going at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old driver is set for double duty this weekend, driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, where he is competing for championship points.