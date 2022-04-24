Ross Chastain converts last-lap pass, wins Talladega thriller

Ross Chastain roared to his second win of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, leading only the frantic final lap at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain diced his way to the front on the last of the 188 laps, guiding the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to a 0.105-second margin of victory in the GEICO 500. Chastain’s first win at the 2.66-mile Talladega track was the second of his Cup Series career.

Austin Dillon wound up second in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. finished out the unofficial top five in order

A multi-car crash on a Stage 2 restart thinned the field of contenders. Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford was shuffled out of line into the outside retaining wall, bouncing back into traffic and collecting several others. The No. 99 Chevrolet of Daniel Suárez, who had led 28 laps early, joined the cars of Logano, Ty Dillon and Harrison Burton among the eliminated.

Bubba Wallace and William Byron divided the stage wins. Wallace, a first-time winner in NASCAR’s most recent visit to Talladega, led nine laps in the opening 60-lap segment. Byron took command in the second stage, leading the final 37 of 60 laps for that green-checkered flag.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is scheduled for Sunday, May 1 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Dover Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.





