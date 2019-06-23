Ross Chastain comes back from Iowa DQ with win at Gateway

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

Following his disqualification after winning the most recent Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway, Ross Chastain responded with yet another victory at Gateway.

Crew chief Phil Gould made the risky call to take no tires during the final round of green-flag pit stops, allowed Ross to take the lead over Christian Eckes. 

But a late-race caution then set up a seven-lap shootout where Chastain had to fend off the pack before taking the checkered flag. Should he pass post-race inspection, the win will be his first of the season that counts towards the 2019 playoffs.

Stage 1 and 2

Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen battled for the lead in the early laps with Enfinger ultimately emerging on top. 

Late in the stage, eventual race winner Chastain had a moment while trying to take fifth in the running. He threw a block on Matt Crafton which led to contact and nearly a wreck between the two drivers. But they both got away with it.

Enfinger would win the stage ahead of Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton, Eckes, Chastain, Sheldon Creed, Crafton, Myatt Snider, Brett Moffitt

The returned to green for Stage 2 on Lap 44 with Enfinger ahead of Rhodes. Crafton would take second after the restart before Snider worked by them both, pursuing Enfinger for the remainder of the stage.

Behind Enfinger and Snider, Crafton, Eckes, Creed, Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Friesen, Austin Hill and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 3

Before the final stage, a handful of trucks took two tires and shook up the running order. Eckes would take the lead for the restart ahead of Burton, Chastain and Gilliland. Enfinger opted for four tires and restarted back in fifth. 

Chastain took them three-wide into Turn 1 and moved up into second behind Eckes. They and Burton were then able to break away until the critical green-flag pit stops beginning with about 30 to go.

Eckes took two right sides, Burton two left sides, but Chastain jumped both with a no-tire call. When Burton crashed after contact with Creed, Chastain was faced with a seven-lap shootout for the win,.

He held on with Eckes losing second to Gilliland at the white flag before getting spun off the nose of Friesen and finishing 14th. 

"Yeah, got wrecked by the 52 again. It's unfortunate," he said afterwards.

1

45

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

160

 

21

2

4

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland 

 

Toyota

160

0.704

 

3

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen 

 

Chevrolet

160

1.810

20

4

46

Chandler Smith 

 

Toyota

160

2.061

 

5

24

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt 

 

Chevrolet

160

2.537

 

6

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger 

 

Ford

160

3.002

52

7

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed 

 

Chevrolet

160

4.752

 

8

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes 

 

Ford

160

5.055

 

9

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton 

 

Ford

160

5.466

1

10

13

United States
United States

 Myatt Snider 

 

Ford

160

6.477

 

11

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill 

 

Toyota

160

6.702

4

12

17

Anthony Alfredo 

 

Toyota

160

6.831

 

13

44

United States
United States

 Kyle Benjamin 

 

Chevrolet

160

7.586

3

14

51

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes 

 

Toyota

160

7.973

57

15

02

United States
United States

 Tyler Dippel 

 

Chevrolet

160

8.768

 

16

18

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton 

 

Toyota

160

13.812

2

17

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self 

 

Chevrolet

159

1 lap

 

18

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson 

 

Chevrolet

159

1 lap

 

19

12

United States
United States

 Gus Dean 

 

Chevrolet

158

2 laps

 

20

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

 

Chevrolet

158

2 laps

 

21

97

United States
United States

 Jesse Little 

 

Ford

158

2 laps

 

22

34

Bryant Barnhill 

 

Chevrolet

155

5 laps

 

23

33

United States
United States

 Josh Reaume 

 

Chevrolet

154

6 laps

 

24

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb 

 

Chevrolet

153

7 laps

 

25

6

United States
United States

 Norm Benning 

 

Toyota

150

10 laps

 

26

32

Daniel Sasnett 

 

Chevrolet

80

80 laps

 

27

54

United States
United States

 Natalie Decker 

 

Toyota

78

 

 

28

8

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

 

Chevrolet

47

113 laps

 

29

1

Cody McMahan 

 

Chevrolet

32

128 laps

 

30

87

Tyler Ankrum 

 

Chevrolet

14

 

 

31

74

Lou Goss 

 

Chevrolet

12

 

 

32

 

Gregory Rayl 

 

Chevrolet

2

 

 

