Ross Chastain comes back from Iowa DQ with win at Gateway
Following his disqualification after winning the most recent Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway, Ross Chastain responded with yet another victory at Gateway.
Crew chief Phil Gould made the risky call to take no tires during the final round of green-flag pit stops, allowed Ross to take the lead over Christian Eckes.
But a late-race caution then set up a seven-lap shootout where Chastain had to fend off the pack before taking the checkered flag. Should he pass post-race inspection, the win will be his first of the season that counts towards the 2019 playoffs.
Stage 1 and 2
Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen battled for the lead in the early laps with Enfinger ultimately emerging on top.
Late in the stage, eventual race winner Chastain had a moment while trying to take fifth in the running. He threw a block on Matt Crafton which led to contact and nearly a wreck between the two drivers. But they both got away with it.
Enfinger would win the stage ahead of Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton, Eckes, Chastain, Sheldon Creed, Crafton, Myatt Snider, Brett Moffitt.
The returned to green for Stage 2 on Lap 44 with Enfinger ahead of Rhodes. Crafton would take second after the restart before Snider worked by them both, pursuing Enfinger for the remainder of the stage.
Behind Enfinger and Snider, Crafton, Eckes, Creed, Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Friesen, Austin Hill and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-ten.
Stage 3
Before the final stage, a handful of trucks took two tires and shook up the running order. Eckes would take the lead for the restart ahead of Burton, Chastain and Gilliland. Enfinger opted for four tires and restarted back in fifth.
Chastain took them three-wide into Turn 1 and moved up into second behind Eckes. They and Burton were then able to break away until the critical green-flag pit stops beginning with about 30 to go.
Eckes took two right sides, Burton two left sides, but Chastain jumped both with a no-tire call. When Burton crashed after contact with Creed, Chastain was faced with a seven-lap shootout for the win,.
He held on with Eckes losing second to Gilliland at the white flag before getting spun off the nose of Friesen and finishing 14th.
"Yeah, got wrecked by the 52 again. It's unfortunate," he said afterwards.
1
45
Chevrolet
160
21
2
4
Toyota
160
0.704
3
52
Chevrolet
160
1.810
20
4
46
Chandler Smith
Toyota
160
2.061
5
24
Chevrolet
160
2.537
6
98
Ford
160
3.002
52
7
2
Chevrolet
160
4.752
8
99
Ford
160
5.055
9
88
Ford
160
5.466
1
10
13
Ford
160
6.477
11
16
Toyota
160
6.702
4
12
17
Anthony Alfredo
Toyota
160
6.831
13
44
Chevrolet
160
7.586
3
14
51
Toyota
160
7.973
57
15
02
Chevrolet
160
8.768
16
18
Toyota
160
13.812
2
17
22
Chevrolet
159
1 lap
18
3
Chevrolet
159
1 lap
19
12
Chevrolet
158
2 laps
20
20
Chevrolet
158
2 laps
21
97
Ford
158
2 laps
22
34
Bryant Barnhill
Chevrolet
155
5 laps
23
33
Chevrolet
154
6 laps
24
10
Chevrolet
153
7 laps
25
6
Toyota
150
10 laps
26
32
Daniel Sasnett
Chevrolet
80
80 laps
27
54
Toyota
78
28
8
Chevrolet
47
113 laps
29
1
Cody McMahan
Chevrolet
32
128 laps
30
87
Tyler Ankrum
Chevrolet
14
31
74
Lou Goss
Chevrolet
12
32
Gregory Rayl
Chevrolet
2