Ross Chastain: ‘Chose the wrong lane’ in wreck with Kyle Busch
Ross Chastain says he picked the wrong lane when trying to avoid Kyle Busch's slowed No. 18 car, which triggered a wreck that knocked both drivers from the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Ross Chastain says he picked the wrong lane when trying to avoid Kyle Busch's slowed No. 18 car, which triggered a wreck that knocked both drivers from the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Chase Elliott details his view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain during All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch, who earned the pole for the annual $1 million non-points exhibition race. Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.
Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson experiences a big hit in Sunday's All-Star Race as the No. 5 makes heavy contact with the wall at Texas Motor Speedway.
Take a look at Ross Chastain's in-car camera view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
A severe crash during the second stage of the NASCAR All-Star Race sidelined contenders Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway. RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos Busch — the pole-starter — had already won the first stage of the annual invitational and was leading when his No. 18 […]
Ross Chastain confirmed he received medical treatment after Friday night‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race — feeling dehydrated, he got two bags of IV fluids after the checkered flag. And he said it was a lesson well-learned. “Odd deal,” Chastain said. “I just didn‘t hydrate enough.” RELATED: Texas weekend schedule, results Chastain finished 12th […]
Kyle Busch beats out Ryan Blaney in the final round of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch leads the field to green for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Special elimination bracket qualifying nets Busch the pole for Sunday night's $1 million-to-win All-Star Race.
The Mavericks didn't appreciate Steph Curry celebration after a no-look 3-pointer.
Draymond Green was at the center of a feel-good moment during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
After all these years, Jim "Bones" Mackay got the caddie trophy he's always wanted.
Draymond Green once again had words for crew chief Marc Davis.
Luka had nothing but respect for Wiggins' highlight-reel dunk.
Draymond Green pinpointed what made Andrew Wiggins' monster dunk over Luka Doncic so incredible.
NASCAR says it called the final caution quickly, creating a bizarre set of circumstances that could have been more controversial had Ryan Blaney not won.
Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Thomas and the rest of the players who made the cut this week.
Andrew Wiggins put Luka on a poster.
It's not often that a morning show host admits he had a bad take, but that's what Nick Wright did after the Warriors' Game 3 win on Sunday night.