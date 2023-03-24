Ross Chastain captures Truck pole at COTA: ‘I’ve got a great group’
Ross Chastain takes the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of The Americas and discuss how his improvement at road courses is a team effort.
Ross Chastain takes the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of The Americas and discuss how his improvement at road courses is a team effort.
Cup drivers occupy front row for Saturday's Truck race.
Here is how the field will be aligned behind AJ Allmendinger in Saturday's race.
Tyler Reddick, who won two road course races last year, was the fastest in Friday's 50-minute practice session at Circuit of the Americas.
Kyle Busch says: 'We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage between the drivers at all." So what will NASCAR do about it?
The guest list for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) continues to be chock-full of surprises as Chase Elliott will join the FOX Sports broadcast for the event. He will do so remotely as he continues to recover from a fractured tibia suffered earlier […]
Nick Saban clarified his "wrong place, wrong time" remark during Alabama's pro day on Thursday.
NASCAR officials have announced the appeal dates for three penalties issued following the March 12 race at Phoenix Raceway. The sanctioning body said Thursday that Hendrick Motorsports‘ appeal of penalties handed to all four of its Cup Series race teams will be heard Wednesday, March 29. On Friday, NASCAR confirmed Kaulig Racing will have its […]
Can Arizona-rooted fighters sweep their bouts on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Showtime?
Former TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley talks about the reality of leaving a 24/7 job.
UCLA has worked on improving in crunch time following its loss to South Carolina earlier this season. It is confident it can be a Sweet 16 spoiler.
Tyler Reddick was quickest in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas on Friday afternoon. Reddick, driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, posted the fastest average speed at 92.989 mph. Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was second at 92.618 mph, ahead of defending race winner Ross Chastain’s […]
Rory McIlroy moved into the knockout stages here of the WGC-Dell Match Play, but although his 3 & 2 win over Keegan Bradley was defined by a peerless performance of driving the buzz here continued to focus on his extraordinary tee shot the night before.
Here's a look at the tee times and matchups for the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.